Pac-man turns 40 years old

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Pac-man is 40 years old!

The maze video game debuted in a Tokyo arcade on May 22, 1980.

It was originally called “Puck-man.” But the game’s American distributor feared kids would change the “P” to an “F” on the marquee. So they changed it and Pac-man was born.

It innovated gameplay with a defined main character and the first “Power up.”

While Pac-man is simple, it’s also deceptively difficult. To this day, only a handful of people have completed a perfect game finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.

Top Stories:

Midstate Catholic churches in yellow counties prepare for in-person masses May 31

Pac-man turns 40 years old

Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss