Pac-man turns 40 years old

Pac-man is 40 years old!

The maze video game debuted in a Tokyo arcade on May 22, 1980.

It was originally called “Puck-man.” But the game’s American distributor feared kids would change the “P” to an “F” on the marquee. So they changed it and Pac-man was born.

It innovated gameplay with a defined main character and the first “Power up.”

While Pac-man is simple, it’s also deceptively difficult. To this day, only a handful of people have completed a perfect game finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.

