HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Heavy metal band Pantera will be playing in Hershey on Saturday night, and fans are getting prepared to rock out with the band. Here is what you need to know before you start headbanging at the Pantera concert at Hersheypark Stadium.

Hersheypark Stadium is a cashless venue. For guests who may not have credit or debit cards, the venue says they can convert cash to prepaid debit cards at the Cash-to-Card kiosks located under the West and East grandstands.

For bags, they must be smaller than 5″x8″x1″. The venue recommends that guests arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the start of the event and only bring essential items into the stadium. A full list of items that are not allowed can be found here.

The doors to the venue open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The venue also says that concert parking is included with your ticket. Lots open at 12 p.m. Just show your concert ticket at the booths and follow the concert direction for parking.

If you are in need of a ticket, some are still available and can be seen here.

The show is to include includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums).