Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Art postponed until 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Festival of Art and Music has been rescheduled due to concerns around COVID-19, planners of the event announced in a release.

The PIFMA Board of Directors have been monitoring the situation since March, and believe it is the most responsible situation to postpone the event until October of 2021, the release said.

Those who have already purchased a ticket will have the ticket purchase transferred toward the 2021 festival. Seat selection will remain the same and no other will need to be taken for 2021.

