Penn State Harrisburg to virtually premiere “Rockers” play in honor of MLK Day on Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day, Penn State Harrisburg will host a virtual premiere of a seated reading of the play, “Rockers.” The School of Humanities, the American Studies Program, and PenOwl Productions Theatre Company are joining together to host the premiere.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

As described by the press release, “the play is an examination of relationship issues between a husband and wife as they grapple with love, loss, hope, and happiness. In the end, the couple must figure out how to stay true to themselves without ignoring the needs and concerns of others.”

The show will premiere on YouTube on Monday, Jan. 17, at 12:00 p.m. and will be available on-demand until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. To watch the premiere, click here.

The play that was originally scheduled for the occasion, “The Last Touring Company,” will be rescheduled for an April performance date.