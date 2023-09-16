ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort is installing a new classic attraction.

The new attraction is called a Rock-O Plane. These attractions were originally created in the late 1940s and are similar to a Ferris wheel. Guests are enclosed in cage-like capsules that rock and roll around as the ride rotates.

Knoebels first posted about the attraction on their Facebook page back on Sept. 1. saying that the PowerSurge attraction is no longer in its spot in the park. Knoebels has not yet said whether or not the PowerSurge attraction will be returning to the park at this time.

The park posted on Friday, Sept. 16 that the structure of the ride has gone vertical and that guests of the Hallo-Fun event will able to enjoy the attraction. However, an opening date has not yet been announced.

Knoebels is also working on installing another classic attraction called the Bayen Kurve. Bayern Kurve is a 32-passenger ride that will be able to reach top speeds of 70 miles per hour.