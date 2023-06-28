HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When a small musical group called “The Symplifics” came to visit his high school, Daniel Fordham knew he had to be in a band.

“When we saw that concert, and they came to our school, it changed us all forever. I know it changed me,” he said. “I just wanted to be in a band so bad. I didn’t know what to do.”

Inspired by the Temptations-style doo-wop music of the era and later transitioning to a funk sound, Fordham and a group of his peers joined together to form the 21st Century Band. At about the age of 14, the seven members got their start in Harrisburg-area clubs.

Now, decades later, Fordham is about to release a film about the experience.

The movie, titled, “The 21st Century Band Movie” is based on the true story of how the band members came together, overcame obstacles, and fell in love with music.

“This was during the ’70s,” Fordham said. “So this was a time when there was a racial fire going on in the country because Martin Luther King had just been assassinated in ’68 and then the group formed in ’72… We were just trying to find some type of relief from the pressure that was on our people.”

Dealing with themes of “unity, brotherhood, and a love for music,” the film follows Fordham and his friends as they grow up, fall in love, experience tragedy, and become musicians.

Courtesy Daniel Fordham

Courtesy Daniel Fordham

Courtesy Daniel Fordham

“We were coming out of a lot of turmoil in the country… it [the movie] shows how we band together through all this confusion to form this band. And I think it was an outlet for all of us.”

The movie will be Fordham’s third full-length feature film. A culmination of six years of work, it will include over 60 cast members and 60 extras from Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, and Baltimore.

Visually, the film will feature wide drone shots of the city as well as Harrisburg landmarks such as Reservoir Park and the Farm Show Arena.

With scores from local musicians, Fordham’s own underscoring, and several performance scenes, beneath it all Fordham stressed that the movie is about music.

“Being under those type of conditions, it was music that helped. So that’s what this story is about … It could almost be a musical. And I tried to make it musical in every sense of the word,” he said.

In the future, Fordham hopes to make more films about his childhood and rich family history including one about his Aunt Judith Hill Harrisburg’s first African American city councilwoman.

A photo of Daniel Fordham, director of the film

He says his long-term goal is to make a movie about his father, Wilbur Fordham, former professional Canadian baseball pitcher and champion Negro League Hall of Famer.

“The reason why I wanted to get in filmmaking is because I wanted to make a story about my dad’s life. But the budget was so large that I didn’t have the money at the time,” Fordham said. “So I said, I’m going to do these other films to build up to a point where I can finally tell a story about my dad’s life.”

Tickets for “The 21st Century Band Movie” red carpet premiere are available for purchase online. The event will take place on July 1, at the Regal Theater in Harrisburg located at 1500 Caughey Drive.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the film will begin at 6:30 p.m.