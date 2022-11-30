(WHTM) — Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, was one of the first contestants on The Voice to be named a semi-finalist on Tuesday night’s episode.

On Monday night, Myles sang “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. Nine other contestants performed for America’s vote and fought for their place as a semi-finalist.

Myles is now a part of eight contestants who will be advancing to the semi-finale. The semi-finals will take place on Monday, Dec. 5th at 8 p.m. and the contestants will perform in order to get America’s vote.