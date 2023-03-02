BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania native is competing for $1 million on this season of Survivor.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Cottom of Newtown will be competing on the 44th season of Survivor. The first episode aired on March 1.

According to collider.com, Cottom currently works as an account manager for a security firm. However, before this he was an NFL fullback for the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-2018.

Cottom is part of the Ratu, or the orange tribe – there are a total of three tribes on the show.

The former NFL fullback will be competing with 18 castaways on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor.”