People Magazine reveals its “People of the Year”

People Magazine has released its list of “People of the Year.”

On the cover of the 2019 issue is Jennifer Lopez, who turned 50 this year and celebrated with Oscar Buzz, a blockbuster music tour, a beautiful family and an upcoming super bowl appearance.

Lopez is just one of People magazine’s 2019 People of the Year. Also making the list is, Jennifer Anniston, Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift.

Jennifer Anniston co-produced a movie for Apple TV called ‘The Morning Show’ and critics are calling it one of the best performances of her career.

Michelle Obama became the best-selling memoirist of all time, the audio version was nominated for a grammy, and she was named the most admired woman in the world.

Taylor Swift stood up to protect her creative rights and her album ‘Lover’ became 2019’s best-selling record in just one week.

2019’s People of the Year hits newsstands Friday, December 6.