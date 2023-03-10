(WHTM) — The Oscars, which will be taking place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, bring in hundreds of millions of views every year.

What answers are people looking for most when it comes to the Academy Awards? According to Google Trends, these are some of the most asked questions regarding the 2023 Oscars.

The top 5 questions asked about the 2023 Oscars:

When are the Oscars? Who is hosting the Oscars? Where are the Oscars held? What movies are nominated for Oscars? Where to stream Oscar nominees?

The Oscars will be broadcasting live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. eastern time. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show. Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu plus live TV, and DirecTV Stream will air the live stream for the show.

Most popular award show

Some award shows attract more viewers than others, and this reigns true for the Oscars. According to Google Trends, 51% of the United States is searching things related to the Oscars, while the Grammys interests 31% of the population, and the Emmys interests 9%.

So it is safe to say that people want to know the most about the Oscars, compared to events like the Grammys and Emmys.

Movies that were stiff-armed

Every award show runs the risk of “snubbing” artists, directors, actors, actresses, and more. These are the top five Google searches related to snubbing.

The Northman Oscar snub Till Oscars snub Don’t Worry Darling Oscar snub The Woman King snub The Menu Oscar snub

Most nominated films

The top nominated film at the Oscars is “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which is up for 11 awards.” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” are trialing close behind, with 9 nominations each.

According to Google Trends, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the most searched for Best Picture nominee.

Best Actor/Actress Nominees

It wouldn’t be Oscars without actors and actresses. According to Google Trends, the most searched for actor who is nominated at the Oscars is currently Brendan Fraser, while the most searched actress is Cale Blanchett. You can view a list of the top searched for actor nominees below:

Actors:

Brendan Fraser Austin Butler Colin Farrell Paul Mescal Bill Nighy

Actresses: