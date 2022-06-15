NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The Perry County Economic Development Authority (PCEDA) and the Perry County Council of the Arts have announced a major cooperative initiated to be funded by several key grant and fundraising organizations.

PCCA has been approved for a $50,000 Our Town award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support a countywide creative placemaking initiative. This grant is one of 51 that has been approved nationwide to support projects to help combine arts culture and design activities that can strengthen communities.

“At PCCA, we are excited to partner with PCEDA to support this worthwhile initiative and showcase all our communities have to offer visitors, residents, and businesses. Perry County is truly a hidden gem, rich in history and home to a robust arts culture. The abundance of imagination and creativity that can be found in our towns and countryside continues to shine in these changing times,” PCCA Board President Kurt Hower said.

PPCEDA received a grant from the Pennsylvania Keystone Communities Program, which will fund half of the project, to develop initiatives to attract more visitors to Perry County’s downtowns through the arts and culture.

