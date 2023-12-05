(WHTM) — Comedian, actor and writer Pete Davidson has announced that he is bringing his “Pete Davidson Live” tour to Pennsylvania.

Davidson will be bringing his show to Pittsburgh’s Byham Theatre on January 2, 2024.

Davidson is known for his roles as creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis,” as well as his work as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2016, Davidson shot his first 1-hour stand-up comedy special for Comedy Central and was listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

In 2020, his special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” was released and he also co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the film “The King of Staten Island.”

Davidson was also named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

To find more information about the tour, including a list of other tour dates, head to Ticketmaster.