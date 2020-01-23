Phish to return to Hershey this summer

HERSHEY. Pa. (WHTM) – Phish will return to Hershey for the first time in 10 years with two shows at Giant Center this summer.

The band will perform Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

A ticket request period is currently underway at www.Tickets.Phish.com

and will end on Monday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. Tickets for the Giant Center shows go on sale beginning Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com on the first day of sale. After that, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center box office.

Hershey is one of only two East Coast stops on the band’s 27-date summer tour.