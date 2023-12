(WHTM) — The Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, is returning to Hershey this spring on their “2024 P-U-L-S-E Word Tour.”

The show, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album “The Division Bell,” will be on March 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Hershey Theatre.

Organizers say Brit Floyd’s show “pays homage to the original band’s unique blend of music and visual effects.”

For more information, fans can visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the band’s website www.BritFloyd.com.