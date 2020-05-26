Pixar short features studio’s first gay lead character

Pixar’s new short film “Out” features the studio’s first gay lead character.

Pixar is owned by Disney and the short, which runs just under 10 minutes, debuted Friday on the Disney+ streaming service.

The story is about a young man named Greg, who’s afraid to tell his parents he’s gay and is worried that they will see a picture of him and his boyfriend when they come to help him move.

Thanks to some magic, Greg switches bodies with his dog right in the middle of his parent’s visit.

People shared their reactions on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Pixar Out.’

Many said they cried watching it and wished it had been around when they were growing up.

A few people posted they thought it wasn’t an appropriate message for kids.

Out was directed by Steven Clay Hunter, whose previous Pixar credits include Finding Nemo and Wall-E.