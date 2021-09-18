Police: ‘Grease’ actor arrested after throwing plates, food at deputies in Maryland restaurant

(NEXSTAR) – An actor known for his role in the 1978 film adaptation of “Grease” was arrested earlier this week for causing a disturbance at a restaurant, according to multiple reports.

(Allegany County Sheriff’s Office)

Eddie Deezen, who played class nerd Eugene, was arrested Thursday in LaVale, Maryland, after refusing to comply with the restaurant staff’s requests to leave, according to a press release shared by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies who responded to the disturbance observed Deezen run into one of the restaurant’s booths and “jump behind a female at the back of the booth.” He began “yelling out loudly” and refusing to leave, at which point deputies forcibly removed Deezen from the booth, police said.

Deezen then began throwing plates and food at the deputies.

“These items struck one of the Sheriff’s Deputies at that time,” police said.

He was ultimately removed from the restaurant and transported to a local detention center. He has been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Deezen, 64, has acted in dozens of movies since the late ‘70s, including “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “Zapped!” and “WarGames,” but is perhaps best known for playing Eugene in “Grease,” a role he reprised for the film’s sequel. He has also done voice work for such animated series as “Life With Louie,” “Kim Possible” and “Dexter’s Laboratory.”