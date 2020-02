Tonight on ABC “The Conners” is about to make history.

The show is not only doing an episode live on both coasts but also responding in real-time to the New Hampshire primary results.

The sitcom is filmed in front of a live studio audience and stars Laurie Metcalf and Sarah Gilbert also have live theater experience, Metcalf has two Tonys, but they tell say this will be a lot different.

You can watch that live episode of “The Conners” tonight at 8 right here on ABC27.