PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you’re looking for some new songs to add to your playlist and are looking to pay tribute to the Keystone State, you’re in luck.

Here is a list of some of the most popular songs that are about Pennsylvania, according to singersroom.com.

“Allentown” by Billy Joel

American singer and songwriter Billy Joel released this song back in 1982. Joel wrote “Allentown” as a tribute to the working-class people of Allentown, Pennsylvania. It focuses on the themes of economic struggle, generational divides, and the fading promise of the American dream. “We’re waiting here in Allentown, for the Pennsylvania we never found.”

“Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John

English musician Elton John released this song back in 1975. John wrote the song as a high-energy tribute to the city of Philadelphia, as well as their professional sports teams. “I love you, yes I do, like Clyde loves Bonnie, like the Pacers love Reggie Miller” and “you know that you’re the only one who can send me running to that Philadelphia freedom.”

“Pennsylvania Polka” by Frankie Yankovic

American musician Frankie Yankovic released the song back in 1942. Yankovic wrote “Pennsylvania Polka” to represent a joyful and upbeat celebration of Pennsylvania’s vibrant polka music scene, as well as the state’s rich musical heritage. “The Pennsylvania polka, it’s not a slow polka, it’s not a quick polka, but it’s a polka that’s all its own.”

“Streets Of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen

American musician Bruce Springsteen released the song back in 1994. Springsteen wrote the song for the film Philadelphia, which tells the story of a lawyer who had AIDS and was wrongfully fired from his law firm. At night, I could hear the blood in my veins. “I saw my reflection in a window, I didn’t know my own face. So brother, are you gonna leave me wasting away on the streets of Philadelphia?”

“Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men

American R&B vocal group Boyz II Men released “Motownphilly” back in 1991. The song is tribute to the group’s hometown, Philadelphia, and features a fusion of Motown-style soul music, mixed with hip hop. “Now check this out, one day back in Philly four guys wanted to sing, they came up to me I said, ‘Well what’s your name?’ (Boys II Men)”

“Fall in Philadelphia” by Hall & Oates

American pop duo Hall & Oates released the song back in 1973. “Fall in Philadelphia” is a song that reflects on the changing seasons, as well as the beauty of the autumn months in Philadelphia. Listening to the song, you can sense the nostalgia that comes with the passing of time and the changing of the seasons.

“Harrisburg” by Josh Ritter

American singer-songwriter Josh Ritter released “Harrisburg” back in 2003. This song is a reflection about the aftermath of a devastating flood that hit Harrisburg back in 1972. The song communicates the power that the residents had when it came to coming together and overcoming the tragedy.

“Philly, Philly” by Eve

American rapper and actress Eve released “Philly, Philly” back in 1999. This song is a tribute to the city of Philadelphia, as the song speaks about the deep connection that residents of the city have to the city itself, as well as the success that the residents of the city can find. “Try to break us but we broke through.”

“Camptown Races” by Stephen Foster

American composer Stephen Foster published “Camptown Races” back in 1850. The song is a lively tune that is associated with the state of Pennsylvania, where many have found it to be a beloved folk song. Horse racing events, which are common in Pennsylvania, are heavily represented in the song, as well as the city of Camptown itself.