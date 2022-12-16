ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular TikTok dance duo, consisting of Elizabethtown native Austin Telenko and his wife Marideth Telenko, are taking the world by storm.

According to abc27 media partner LancasterOnline, Austin Telenko attended schools in the Elizabethtown Area School District.

The Telenkos have nearly 5.3 million followers on TikTok and their following is continuing to grow every day.

The couple got their start making dance videos on TikTok, usually to trending songs on the app.

The duo gained the attention of huge celebrities, including the Pentatonix, who asked the duo to perform with them on their 2022 Christmas Spectacular Tour.

The tour will be stopping in Hershey on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and according to LancasterOnline, tickets are still for sale and remaining seats start at $185.

The Telenkos also made appearances in the music video for “Kid on Christmas,” by the Pentatonix featuring Meghan Trainor.

You can watch the Telenko’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” here. The Telenkos performed alongside the Pentatonix and Meghan Trainor.

According to LancasterOnline, the daytime television appearance is one of several high-profile moments for the duo. Back in July, the Telenkos appeared on “Access Hollywood” where they taught Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Mazza Lopez some dance moves.

The couple’s October 2021 wedding was featured in the New York Times and Brides magazine. The Telenkos were also deemed “TikTok’s favorite dance couple.”