ORLANDO, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular attraction at The Walt Disney World Resort is now closed until the summer months.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios closed on Monday, Jan 8. for an extended refurbishment, with the attraction slated to reopen in the summer.

According to the park’s website, the ride will be closed for a “routine refurbishment.” The coaster was closed for a lengthy refurbishment around the same time in 2023, when the ride was closed from Feb. 21 to May 30.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been in operation at Disney World since 1999. Riders play the part of VIP guests being whisked off to an Aerosmith concert, with the band’s songs pumping in their “super-stretch limousines” as they fly down the track at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The ride features a sea-serpent roll and a corkscrew and was the first Disney attraction to invert riders. The coaster was built by Vekoma and features a linear synchronous motor launch, which uses a catch car to propel the rider down the track in 2.8 seconds. Each coaster train features different Aerosmith songs as riders traverse the layout.

At this time, Disney has not released a specific date on when the coaster will reopen.