Post Malone’s ‘Runaway Tour’ coming to Hershey in 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Post Malone is coming to Giant Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Grammy Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, Texas artist Post Malone extends the ‘Runaway Tour’, launching the second leg in 2020.

Post Malone’s latest album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, recently returned to number one on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year. It stands out as the biggest album event of 2019 and will continue his reign into 2020.

The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m. on February 22, 2020.

For more information, please visit HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PostMalone.com.

Tickets are available only at Ticketmaster.com the first day of the sale.