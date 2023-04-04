PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in Pa’, March Madness-style tournament is officially over, and a winner has been crowned.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar came out on top in the tournament after defeating Mrs. T’s Pierogies with 53% of the vote.

“We’ve known Primanti Bros. was the coolest thing in Pennsylvania since about 1933,” Adam Golomb, CEO and lead bracketologist for Primanti Bros said. “But we’re glad everyone else is coming around, too.”

In celebration of the business’s big win, Primanti Bros. will be giving away a free 12-ounce domestic bottle of beer to all individuals 21 years or older. According to Primanti Bros., this celebration will only apply to Pennsylvania locations.

The celebration will run on Wednesday, April 5, and will be available while supplies last.

“We’ve all seen the sign that says ‘Free Beer Tomorrow,’” Golomb said. “Well, tomorrow is here -or it will be – on April 5. We look forward to celebrating in all of our PA locations.”