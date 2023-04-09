(WHTM) – Professional wrestling is a global fascination and wrestlers can come from any part of the world.

abc27 has compiled a list of professional wrestlers that are from Pennsylvania.

Kurt Angle

Angle was born in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. on Dec. 9, 1968 and currently resides in Pittsburgh.

Wrestling for Mt. Lebanon High School Angle would become the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Champion as a senior in 1987.

After graduating Angle would attend and wrestle at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Angle would become a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I champion and a three-time NCAA Division I All-American.

In 1996 Angle would suffer a broken neck at the Olympic Trials, but would go onto win the Trials and a Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling.

Angle would sign an eight-year contract for World Wrestling Federation (WWF)/Entertainment (WWE) in October of 1998.

Fueding with greats such as Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar, Angle would have matches with best. Angle and Lesnar’s feud would win Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Feud of the Year in 2003.

In 2017 Angle would return to WWE as the Raw General Manager through 2019

While with WWE Angle would accomplish the following:

WWE Champion (4 times)

WWF European Champion

WWF Hardcore Champion

WWE Tag Team Champion

King of the Ring (2000)

WWE Hall of Fame (2017)

Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins)

Austin Jenkins was born in Lancaster, Pa. on July 5, 1989.

While attending Manheim Central High school Cole would wrestle until he quit his senior year to pursue professional wrestling.

Jenkins would begin training at Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in 2007 while still in high school. Debuting on June 21, 2008 at CZW’s No Pun Intended show.

In 2009 Jenkins would debut in Ring Of Honor (ROH) in a dark match. Jenkins would later have a tag match in another episode of ROH in 2010.

Debuting in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) in 2011 Jenkins would unsuccessfully challenge the Young Bucks for the PWG World Tag Team Championship.

Jenkins would wrestle on the independent scene from 2008 through 2017.

In 2017 Jenkins would sign a contract with WWE and join the developmental show NXT. Jenkins would go onto be the longest reigning NXT Champion. Jenkins would leave the company in 2021.

Jenkins currently is a professional wrestle for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) still using the ring name Adam Cole.

Jenkins would win multiple championships including:

NXT Championship

NXT North American Championship

NXT Tag Team Championship

ROH World Championship (3 times)

Matt Riddle

Riddle was born on Jan. 14, 1986 in Allentown, Pa. Later moving to New York where he would attend high school.

While at Saratoga High School Riddle would win a New York state wrestling championship his senior year.

Riddle would start training in Mixed Martial Arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Getting the chance to fight Dan Simmler in The Ultimate Fighter Riddle would knock him out in the second round.

In 2008 Riddle would fight and defeat Dante Rivera at The Ultimate Fighter 7.

Failing two drug tests Riddle was released from UFC in 2013. While with UFC Riddle would have a record of 9-3.

Riddle began training for professional wrestling in 2014 and make his debut on Feb. 7, 2015 at the Monster Factory. Riddle would go onto win the Monster Factory Heavyweight Championship on July, 11, 2015.

Riddle would sign with WWE in 2018 after three years on the independent scene. Riddle would debut on a house event on Sep. 21, 2018 defeating Fabian Aichner. While in NXT Riddle would win the Dusty Rhoades Tag Team Classic Tournament and become NXT Tag Team Champion.

Debuting on Smackdown on June 19, 2020 Riddle would beat AJ Styles. Riddle would win the WWE United States Championship and become a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton.

Britt Baker

Britt Baker was born on April 23, 1991 in Punxsutawney, Pa. Baker has graduated from Pennsylvania State University where she studied behavioral medicine with a minor in human development and family studies. In May of 2018 Baker would graduate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Baker started wrestling in the independent scene in 2015 where she had matches with half a dozen promotions through 2019.

Debuting on Nov. 10, 2016 in RISE Wrestling Baker would win the Phoenix of RISE Championship Tournament Qualifying Battle Royale. Baker would have multiple title opportunities.

In 2016 Baker would debut in WWE defeating Nia Jax on an episode of RAW. Baker won a dark match in 2018 against Tesha Price and on Aug. 20, 2018 Baker would suffer an injury in a match with Shaynza Baszler.

Baker would wrestle in ROH from 2016 through 2019 and get two title matches in which she was unsuccessful.

In 2019 Baker would debut at AEW’s Double or Nothing where she would win a fatal four way match. Baker would go onto win the AEW Women’s World Championship in May of 2021 at AEW Double or Nothing. Baker is currently with AEW.