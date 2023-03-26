(WHTM) — After touring across North America in 2019, Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing their production, which has been expanded and updated, back to the area where it all began.

Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert have announced they will be going on tour in North America starting on October 4. The tour has a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world,” May said regarding the tour.

“I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor,” Lambert said.

For more information on the Philadelphia show, click here.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m