YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most prized Star Wars toys in history is in York and could end up on your shelf…if you can afford it.

The figure is a prototype for a rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure from the late ’70s that is on the block right now at Hake’s Auctions of York. The rocket-firing feature was later scrapped over safety concerns and only a handful of authentic prototypes like it are known to exist, making it the stuff of legend for collectors and Star Wars fans.

“The term ‘grail’ is used a lot, ‘Holy Grail’ of collecting, but any rocket-firing Boba Fett for any collector, that’s their grail for their collection,” Kelly McClain said.

The online auction at Hake’s is underway now. Bidding for the Boba Fett prototype is around $100,000 and is expected to climb before the auction closes on Wednesday.