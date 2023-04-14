HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country superstar Reba McEntire is bringing her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour to Hershey on Friday, April 14.

The tour features special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The tour began on March 9th in Jacksonville, Florida, and will conclude at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour into 2023,” McEntire said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now, getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Tickets for the show are still available here.

Hershey Entertainment states that the show will begin at 6:30 p.m.