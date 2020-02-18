Redbox adds “Free Live TV” to its online streaming service.

Redbox is offering a new service for those looking to cut the cord.

The service, known for its movie rentals, says its customers can now stream live-television for free.

Redbox says you don’t need a sign-in to view its free live TV, just go to its website or download the app.

It does not appear to include any mainstream television networks on its channel list but Redbox boasts it has dozens of popular channels in a variety of categories.

Once again there is no subscription fee, the service is supported with commercials.