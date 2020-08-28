Regal Cinemas reopen today after months-long closure during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Regal Cinemas join AMC and will reopen most of its theaters today after being closed for five months because of the pandemic.

Industry leaders are optimistic and believe people are tired of being at home and are ready to return to theaters, but when they get to theaters their experience will look and feel a lot different.

Regal has implemented new health and safety procedures based on guidance from the CDC.

Among the changes, masks are required except when you are eating or drinking, seating and group sizes will be reduced, and theaters will be sanitized after each viewing.

The movie offerings are different too. With many anticipated blockbusters like Wonder Woman changing its release date and Mulan headed straight to Disney Plus, there aren’t a lot of new films out. So Regal is throwing it back showing movies like the entire Rocky franchise and Lord of the Rings.

The throwback features are just $5.

Top Stories: