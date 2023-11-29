HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grammy-award winning rock band Godsmack is coming to Hershey this summer.

The band will perform at the Hershey Theatre Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. as part of their “Vibez Tour.”

Concert organizers say the show will transform their pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience in honor of the band’s latest studio album titled, ““Lighting Up The Sky.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 1 and can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

More information about the band and their upcoming tour dates is also available on their website.

The Hershey show will be the band’s second and final performance in Pennsylvania as part of their “Vibez Tour.” The band will also be performing in Erie, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2024.