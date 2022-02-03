Rock & Roll’s Journey heading for GIANT Center in March

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fans heading for the GIANT Center on March 4 will hear classics like “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Journey will be in the building as part of their Freedom Tour 2022.

Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, backing vocals) and Deen Castronovo (drums, backing vocals) will all be on stage with their catalog of chart-topping hits.

“It’s that time – time to get back to where we are used to being – on stage!” Schon said. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible.”

Toto will be on the road for all stops of the tour, as well. For more information on the tour, visit their website by clicking here.

To purchase tickets for the Hershey stop, visit Hershey Entertainment’s website by clicking here or purchase through Ticketmaster by clicking here.