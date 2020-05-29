“Rocketman” premieres on Prime Video

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

You can watch a movie with Sir Elton John this evening

“Rocketman” premieres Friday, May 29, on Prime Video and Elton will be live-Tweeting the biopic using the hashtag “Rocketman Watch Party” on the Elton-official and Prime Video twitter accounts.

The watch party starts at 7 p.m.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss