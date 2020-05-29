“Rocketman” premieres on Prime Video

You can watch a movie with Sir Elton John this evening
“Rocketman” premieres Friday, May 29, on Prime Video and Elton will be live-Tweeting the biopic using the hashtag “Rocketman Watch Party” on the Elton-official and Prime Video twitter accounts.
The watch party starts at 7 p.m.
Top Stories:
- Flood of mail-in ballots spurs fight to change deadlines
- Round the Clock Diners receive $1,000 fine each for operating with suspended licenses
- Protesters fill Gettysburg Square to condemn death of George Floyd