Rogan says he will work to balance ‘controversial viewpoints’ on podcast

(THE HILL) – Joe Rogan on Sunday said he will work to balance “controversial viewpoints” presented on his popular podcast after a number of musicians called on Spotify to stop streaming their songs due to COVID-19 misinformation on the platform.

“My pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view,” Rogan said in a nearly 10-minute video posted on Instagram.

“I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is. I want to show all kinds of opinions so that we can all figure out what’s going on and not just about COVID, about everything, about health, about fitness, wellness, the state of the world itself,” he added.

Rock legend Neil Young last week called on the streaming service to remove his music, citing “fake information about vaccines.” He said Spotify “can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Spotify ultimately sided with Rogan, and removed Young’s music.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the streaming service said in a statement, noting the service’s previous efforts to remove podcast episodes related to COVID-19.

Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, have since joined Young in boycotting Spotify.

Rogan also said on Sunday that he agrees with the streaming service’s decision to add a content advisory to podcasts episodes that feature “a discussion about COVID-19.” The advisory will direct listeners to a COVID-19 Hub that outlines information related to the virus.

Rogan, the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, has been criticized in the past for comments he has made regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. A group of doctors and science educators wrote an open letter to Spotify earlier this month calling on the streaming service to take action against misinformation spread on Rogan’s podcast.

Rogan on Sunday said he is “not trying to promote misinformation” or “trying to be controversial,” emphasizing that his main intention has been to “talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

He also said he would be open to bringing experts on the podcast after featuring “controversial” opinions.

“I think if there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones. I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people that have differing opinions on those podcasts in the future,” he said.