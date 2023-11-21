(WHTM) — The legendary Rolling Stones have announced they will be making a stop in Pennsylvania on their 2024 tour.

The show will be performed at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 11, 2024.

The band will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which has received a Grammy nomination for its lead single “Angry.”

Tickets for the show are expected to go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.