HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sal Vulcano, the popular comedian from “Impractical Jokers”, is bringing his live comedy show to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The Staten Island native is best known for his role in “Impractical Jokers” on TruTV and “The Misery Index” on TBS. Vulcano is also part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and founded the No Presh Network in 2020, which hosts the “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.