YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Springettsbury Township’s ‘Saturday in the Park’ celebration is taking place this coming weekend.

Springettsbury Township’s 21st annual ‘Saturday in the Park’ celebration, presented by the Hollywood Casino York, will be taking place this Saturday, August 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. According to Springettsbury Township, this year’s event will be kicked off with the 3rd Annual Coach Wood Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, followed by the Baseball Warehouse Skills Challenge from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s event will also be featuring a wide variety of food trucks and food vendors which will be available to guests from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. According to Springettsbury Township, the event will also feature a carnival near Pleasant Valley Road that will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The carnival will feature:

Petting zoo

Carnival games

Activities

Zipline

Beach Volleyball Courts

Face painting

Inflatable attractions and more!

The carnival games, activities, zipline, and the petting zoo will require a $20 wristband purchase or individual tickets for $1 each. These can be purchased at the ticket booth from 1:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Additionally, this year’s event will have demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles on display by the York Area United Fire and Rescue. According to Springettsbury Township, there will also be performances by Heart and Sole Dance Academy at the amphitheater from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by Little Mermen from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The day-long event will then close with a fireworks display around 8:45 p.m.

Admission and parking for the event are free and it is being held at the Springettsbury Township Park.