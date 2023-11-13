HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre has announced that Shrek The Musical will be performing in 2024.

The show will be at the theatre on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 4 for shows at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This Tony Award-winning show will feature a musical spin on the Oscar-winning movie Shrek and feature songs from the movie as characters that will come to life in this limited-time engagement at the theatre.

More information can be found here. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.