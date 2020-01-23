Singer-songwriter James Taylor to visit GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — James Taylor will perform at GIANT Center on Thursday, June 18, during the recently announced U.S. tour with Jackson Browne.

James Taylor has announced the tour with is kicking off on May 15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tour will reach 26 cities nationwide. The U.S. tour follows his already announced coast to coast Canadian Tour with Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor releases his new album, American Standard, on February 28, 2020, via Fantasy Records. The new collection marks Taylor’s 19th studio album and his first release since 2015’s Before This World, his first #1 career album. On American Standard, Taylor infuses new sounds and fresh meaning into these timeless works of art, reimagining some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and making them completely his own.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information, please visit either HersheyEntertainment.com or JamesTaylor.com.