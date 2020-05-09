Singer, songwriter Little Richard dead at 87

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The music world has lost an icon.

Little Richard passed away from bone cancer.

His former agent confirms the rock and roll legend’s death.

Born Richard Penniman in Macon, Georgia in 1932, Little Richard performed in Vaudeville shows across the state as a teenager.

He helped influence some of the biggest names in music, including Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger.

Little Richard was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 1993, the same year he performed at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.

“Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” are among his best known hits.

Little Richard was 87-years-old.