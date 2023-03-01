JACKSON, N.J. (WHTM) — Six Flags Great Adventure announced on Wednesday, March 1 that they will be adding new water attractions to its Hurricane Harbor water park for the 2023 season.

The park says that this expansion will feature new slides and an all-new interactive splash pad area perfect for the smallest guests. The attractions will have a sea creature beach theme and feature bright-colored slides.

“As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages,” Interim Park President Randy Wilke said.

As quoted in a park press release, the following attractions and experiences will be added in 2023:

Splash Island – Kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below.

– Kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below. Seven Brand New Slides – Guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of Cowabunga , Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl , Shark Attack , Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill.

– Guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of , (two slides), , , and bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill. Enhanced Comfort – Families will have the ability to rent new cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy shade and comfort during their day in the water park.

– Families will have the ability to rent new cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy shade and comfort during their day in the water park. New Dining – Just across the bridge from Splash Island, visitors will find a revamped, open-air dining experience, the perfect place to get an ice-cold beverage and mouth-watering food options.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens for the 2023 season on May 20.