HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’ve never heard of Reese’s Take5, Hershey’s promises it’s the only candy bar you’ll be talking about after the Super Bowl.

A commercial during Sunday’s game questions why many people aren’t familiar with the Take5.

Have they been living under a rock? Were they raised by wolves?

Watch the extended 45-second spot below. The final 30-second spot will run during the third quarter of the game.