(WHTM) – For some, 2014 may not feel very long ago, and for some of us were just starting high school and listening to these at prom and homecoming dances.
What was music like in 2014?
abc27 has compiled a list of songs that are turning 10 in 2024.
- Heroes – Alesso
- Dropped on August 25, 2014
- Outside – Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- Dropped October 20, 2014
- The Nights – Avicii
- Dropped September 19, 2014
- Wiggle – Jason Derulo featuring Snoop Dogg
- Dropped on June 6, 2014
- Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
- Dropped on August 4, 2014
- Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
- Dropped on May 2, 2014
- Black Widow – Iggy Azalea featuring Rita Ora
- Dropped on April 17, 2014
- Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
- Dropped on August 19, 2014
- Drunk on a Plane – Dierks Bentley
- Dropped on February 25, 2014
- I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice
- Dropped on February 18, 2014
- Bartender – Lady A
- Dropped on May 19, 2014
- Burnin’ it Down – Jason Aldean
- July 22, 2014
- Dirt – Florida Georgia Line
- Dropped on July 8, 2014
- Chandelier – Sia
- Dropped on March 17, 2014
- Break Free – Ariana Grande featuring Zedd
- Dropped July 3, 2014
- Don’t – Ed Sheeran
- Dropped June 23, 2014
- This is How We Roll – Florida Georgia Line featuring Luke Bryan
- Dropped February 10, 2014
The Billboard 2014 Hot 100 top ten were as follows (excluding songs from 2013):
The song was released on May 26, 2014, and is about the artist having a one-night stand but wanting to have a longer-lasting relationship.
9. Problem – Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea
Problem was released on April 28, 2014, and was Grande’s first single which appeared on the My Everything album.
8. All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
The song was released on June 30, 2014, and was Trainor’s first single which surpassed one billion views.
4. Fancy – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
Fancy dropped on February 17, 2014.