(WHTM) – For some, 2014 may not feel very long ago, and for some of us were just starting high school and listening to these at prom and homecoming dances.

What was music like in 2014?

abc27 has compiled a list of songs that are turning 10 in 2024.

The Billboard 2014 Hot 100 top ten were as follows (excluding songs from 2013):

10. Stay With Me – Sam Smith

The song was released on May 26, 2014, and is about the artist having a one-night stand but wanting to have a longer-lasting relationship.

9. Problem – Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea

Problem was released on April 28, 2014, and was Grande’s first single which appeared on the My Everything album.

8. All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

The song was released on June 30, 2014, and was Trainor’s first single which surpassed one billion views.

4. Fancy – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

Fancy dropped on February 17, 2014.