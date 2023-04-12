ANAHEIM, Ca. (WHTM) — Like its Florida counterpart, Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is scheduled to close on May 31, 2023.

Disneyland states that the ride will be closed to undergo a transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is slated to open in late 2024 and is based on the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog.

The attraction, which opened in 1989, took place in a colorful southern bayou with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his laughing place, according to the resort’s website. The ride features 950,000 gallons of water and three dips and a five-story drop.

The Associated Press reported that the decision to reimagine the attraction followed an outcry on social media to change the ride, which originally contained elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie, which had been heavily criticized for its depiction of Black people, came into the spotlight once again amid civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” a representative for Disney Parks wrote in a blog post in June 2020. “The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

According to Disneyland, many of the audio-animatronics in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.