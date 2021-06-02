Springettsbury Township presents 2021 Sounds of Summer Concert Series

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Springettsbury Township in York is excited to be welcoming performers and audience members to its Park Amphitheater starting June 6.

The Sounds of Summer is the largest free concert series. This year’s edition will consist of 17 performances, including an Independence Day celebration, with music and fireworks on July 4.

Starting on June 6, high-energy dance band Mama Tried will come to the Midstate to kick off the series. It’ll then continue on June 30 with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores. The series will then have the July 4 celebration, and end on August 1 with The Uptown Band.

Tickets are not required for the free event, and more information can be found here.