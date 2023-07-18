(WHTM) — An online auction house is auctioning off an abundance of authentic movie props from the hit Star Wars movies.

Heritage Auctions, based out of Dallas Texas, is currently hosting an online auction where they are offering up a vast collection of authentic Star Wars props from the renowned collector John Azarian.

According to Heritage Auctions, some of the items in this extensive collection of Star Wars props that are currently listed on the auction block consist of:

Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet from the Collection of Costume Designer John Mollo with Signed LOA from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (Starting bid $250,000)

Mark Hamill “Luke Skywalker” Stunt DL-44 Blaster from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Starting bid $175,000)

Carrie Fisher’s Personal Screen-Used Snowspeeder Filming Miniature from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Starting bid $40,000)

Samuel L. Jackson “Mace Windu” Stunt Lightsaber from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (Starting bid $22,000)

To check out more of the Star Wars collection items that are up for auction, you can click here.

According to Heritage Auctions, in addition to the Star Wars props, Azarian’s collection also features authentic collectibles from other pop culture classics including Adam West’s Batman television series from 1966 to 1968, Star Trek: The Original Series, The Adventure of Superman from 1952 to 1958, and many more!

Currently, the auction for Azarian’s collection is allowing proxy bidding. The bidding will continue for the next ten days until the auction concludes on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

According to Heritage Auctions, they are the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world and they currently maintain offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong.