Stars of Netflix hit ‘Cheer’ to come to Hershey’s GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Star cast members of the hit Netflix docuseries “Cheer” will be coming to Hershey’s GIANT Center as part of their CHEER Live 2022 North American Tour on July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

CHEER Live 2022 will feature fan-favorites from both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College teams, including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, Maddy Brum, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and Navarro coach Monica Aldama. Hershey says more will be announced at a later date.

The show will feature a showcase of never-before-seen stunts and performances with a production value of a live concert created by Aldama and former assistant coach Andy Cosferent.

“The world has fallen in love with the stars of ‘Cheer’ and we were convinced that their careers as cheerleaders should not come to an end after Daytona. CHEER Live will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger and aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat. These world-class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go full out this summer on the CHEER Live Tour,” added tour creator and producer Jared Paul, Founder of Faculty Productions.

Tickets go on special presale on February 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and will open to the general public on February 4 at 10 a.m.

Season two of the Emmy-award-winning show “Cheer” is streaming now on Netflix.