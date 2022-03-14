HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will grace a Midstate stage this fall.

It’s scheduled to perform Sleeping Beauty at Hershey Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 6. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine features 55 performers from all over the world and frequently tours the globe with classic ballets including Cinderella and The Nutcracker.

Presale for the Hershey performance begins this Thursday with tickets on sale for the general public on Friday.