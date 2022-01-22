‘Stop Right There!’: Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

This photo provided by Daniel Root shows Ellen Foley. Foley, who collaborated with Meat Loaf on the hit single “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” from his 1977 hit album “Bat Out of Hell,” is paying tribute to their “beautiful, feisty, joyful friendship.” Meat Loaf died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at age 74. (Daniel Root via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album.

Foley is looking back on that memorable song as she recalls Meat Loaf and a “beautiful, feisty, joyful friendship” that began in her early 20s. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at 74. Foley called him a “wonder” and a “larger than life” character with an extraordinary voice.