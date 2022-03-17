LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Capella group Straight No Chaser is scheduled to perform at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster on Sunday, March 27.

The A Cappella group kicked off their 2022 leg tour of their “Back In The High Life” tour back in February. The group ushered in the modern a capella craze with their version of The 12 Days of Christmas, 12 years ago.

The group has been certified gold and has had one million streams on various music streaming platforms.

