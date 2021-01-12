Susquehanna Folk Music Society hosting online concert with a cappella group Windborne

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. (WHM) — The Susquehanna Folk Music Society is presenting an online concert with the a cappella group Windborne, on Sunday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The quartet of young singers described as “a feast of a cappella harmony,” share rich singing traditions of Eastern Europe and North America.

In 2014, Windborne was one of ten groups selected by American Music Abroad and the US Department of State to tour as cultural ambassadors through music. The group traveled to Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Angola.

Their performance programs include songs from Corsica, the Republic of Georgia, Bulgaria, Quebec, and the Basque country. Their philosophy, deeply intertwined with the power of music to change hearts.

Participants attending the Community Sing, held between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. will learn each song’s origins and be encouraged to converse about the content of the song and how meaningful it may be in today’s times.

While the Community Sing is free. A donation of $15 (or $20 for the supporter level) is requested for the concert. Registration at SusquehannaFolk.org is required to attend.