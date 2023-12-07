YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York recently announced that they will be hosting a live special event for Swifties in February 2024.

According to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, the event is called “LET’S SING TAYLOR: A LIVE BAND EXPERIENCE CELEBRATING TAYLOR SWIFT.”

The event is taking place in the Strand Theatre on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a live band that will play covers of Taylor Swift’s expansive song catalog.

To purchase tickets for this exciting experience you can either call (717)846-1111, order them online by clicking here, or purchase them at the Appell Center’s box office, which is located on-site at 50 North George Street in York.

According to their website, tickets are starting at $31.50.

It is important to note that audience members will be strongly encouraged to sing along!

abc27 news will keep you Swifties updated as more information becomes available.